Strictly live tour sweeps into Sheffield

Newly-crowned Strictly champion Ore Oduba and his partner Karen Clifton head the line-up for this year’s live tour.

Ore and Karen are joined by Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton, Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse, Ed Balls and Katya Jones, Daisy Lowe and Aljaž Skorjane and Lesley Joseph and Gorka Marquez.

In addition the show will also feature professional dancers from the latest series as the tour celebrates it’s 10th anniversary.

The dancers are joined by tour judges Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the show) and Karen Hardy, and tour host Anita Rani.

Head judge Len Goodman said: “The live tour always has such a great atmosphere and the 10th anniversary tour will definitely be one to remember.”

Craig Revel Horwood added: “I am very pleased to be back on tour with legendary Len and also welcoming Karen to the tour’s judging panel.

“This 10th year is going to be bigger and better than ever before.

“We’ll be pulling out all the stops to make sure that this anniversary tour is the best yet.”

The show is at Sheffield Arena on January 25 and 26.

For show times and ticket details, visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk