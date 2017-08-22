Strongmen line up for Bank Holiday Highland games

Some of the strongest men in the country will muscle their way in Matlock this weekend for the Peak District Highland games.

Taking place at Matlock Farm Park on Sunday, August 27, the competition will involve a caber toss, a 135 kilogram stone carry, mark angles stone throw, log press and an eight ton tractor and trailer pull over 20 metres.

A spokesman for the event said: “Phil Roberts will be aiming to repeat some of the feats which have seen him crowned as England’s current strongest man.

“Among the other stars on show is Sheffield’s Simon Knowles, who stands at six feet five inches tall and tips the scales at over 26.5 stones.”

They will be going head to head with a field including Wales’ Dale Peters, Dave Thornton, Ian Phillips, Scott Lichfield, Ashton ‘The Bear’ Reid, Tom Bebb and Gareth Wallace.

Referee and official for the day will be the two time Guinness World recorder holder Mark Anglesea alongside Paul Smith – the UK’s second strongest junior and champion of the Yorkshire Highland Games 2015-16.

The athletes will be led into the arena by a bagpiper and there will be a host of family activities going on throughout the day such as pony rides, ferret and sheep racing, Scottish dancing and a petting zoo.

To keep their own strength up, visitors can enjoy a selection of food and drink from a local produce market too.

The farm opens at 10am, with the competition starting around 11am.

Normal park entry applies. For full details see www.matlockfarmpark.co.uk or call 01246 590200.