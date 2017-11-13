Sutton ramblers cross the border for White Peak walk

Sutton and District Rambling Club continues its wide-ranging attractive winter ramble programme with an enjoyable exploration of three contrasting limestone dales in the White Peak on Sunday, November 19.

This will be a steady ten-mile linear ramble, starting near Elton Common and finishing in the hamlet of Friden.

As usual, there should be a shorter walk option if preferred.

From the edge of Elton Common, walkers soon cut across to walk along the quiet, secluded Gratton Dale and at some appropriate point have a short mid morning break. After emerging from the dale, continue north-eastwards with a steady climb up Anthony Hill.

From this vantage point, members will veer almost due north, taking footpaths passing close by Mawstone Farm and Mawstone Mine (disused} taking the group into Youlgrave village for the lunch stop.

This is one of the largest villages within the Peak District National Park nestling on a hillside above the confluence of Lathkill Dale and Bradford Dale. There is a good choice of refreshments here to recharge the batteries.

In the afternoon, ramble along the picturesque Bradford Dale. The rich mixture of autumnal colours from the overhanging trees will enrich the beauty of this lovely dale. The next section of the walk heads south through the Smerrill area close by Smerrill Grange and the site of an old medieval village.

There then follows a gentle ascent up to Long Dale where there will be an opportunity for a brief afternoon break.

Walkers will complete this excellent walk with a stroll along Long Dale which is another quiet, tranquil limestone valley, past the Bolderstone Plantations to finish in the hamlet of Friden for a 4.30pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and picks up at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free. For further information please contact 01623 796396 or 07580 5403471.