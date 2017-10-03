Sutton ramblers make latest visit to Peak District

The latest Peak District walk for Sutton-in-Ashfield and District Rambling Club will take place on Sunday, October 8.

The club would be pleased to welcome new members to this attractive ramble. It will be a 12-mile route, starting from Rowsley and finishing at Parwich.

The route will take in a number of scenic locations including Stanton Moor, Winster and Royston Grange. The coach will depart for home at 6pm.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am.

Other pick-up points are available en route. The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free. For further information please ring 01623 796396 or 07580 403471.