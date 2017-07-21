The Hoosiers to play Nottingham and Sheffield on big anniversary tour

The Hoosiers are embarking upon a huge UK tour this autumn to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album The Trick To Life, playing it live in full for the first time.

And the tour includes a stop at the Bodega in Nottingham on September 29 and Sheffield’s O2 Academy on October 26

The chart-topping album spawning the indie-pop classics Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr A, which still pack out indie dance floors a decade later.

The success of the album raised huge expectations for its follow-up, The Illusion of Safety, which the band agree was a troubled project from the start.

However, their later albums, The News From Nowhere (2014) and The Secret Service (2015) were both self-released and marked a return to form.

Now, it is time to celebrate the success of their debut with a big party around the country.

Tickets for the tour are available at http://bit.ly/2uLz6Ut