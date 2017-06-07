The Scarecrows’ Wedding hits Derbyshire stage

A heart-warming stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-selling book The Scarecrows’ Wedding comes to Chesterfield straight from the West End.

Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay are excellent scarecrows, frightening off a lot of birds. The pair love each other so Harry sets off to search for their wedding day essentials.

When the farmer notices he is missing a scarecrow, he replaces Harry with the dashing but dangerous Reginald Rake. Can Reginald persuade Betty to abandon Harry for him or will her love hold fast?

Find out when the show is staged at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on June 10 and 11.

Details: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk