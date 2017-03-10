Adventurer Levison will bring show to Winding Wheel

Best-selling author, photographer and TV presenter Levison Wood will be bringing his touring show to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on March 12, sharing his experiences and exploits as a modern day explorer.

With his keen desire to immerse himself fully in local cultures and customs, Levison Wood has delighted audiences around the globe with stories of his epic adventures, ranging from being chased by crocodiles and hippos in Africa, shot at by gunmen, falling off a mountain, being arrested more times than he can remember and meeting such illustrious characters as the Dalai Lama and George Clooney along the way.

In this adventure-filled one-man show, Levison recounts his amusing and sometimes poignant tales of life as a soldier in the Parachute Regiment and his subsequent transition into an explorer of international standing.

His latest tour will include further tales and behind the scenes moments from his journeys walking the length of the Nile and the Himalayas, both of which were documented by Channel 4, alongside his most recent travels walking 1,800 miles along the length of Central America, taking in eight countries from Mexico to Colombia and his bid to cross the treacherous Darien Gap.

With his honest accounts of life on the road, Levison hopes to challenge our preconceptions and inspire a new generation of adventurers with tales of hope and hospitality, firmly believing the more people go out and see the world, the better a place it will be. His shows have received rave reviews both across the UK and internationally.

For more details on his visit, you can go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk