All aboard for world premiere

Do you love theatre and trains? If so you’ll love the world premiere which is heading for north Derbyshire.

Down The Line is a new play by Kevin Fegan which will be performed at Barrow Hill Roundhouse, near Staveley, from September 21 to 23.

World-famous loco Flying Scotsman will take a starring role in the production which is directed by Carole Copeland.

The cast includes six professional performers working alongside amateur actors. Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band and Hollingwood Primary School’s choir will be adding their talents to the production.

Performances start at 7.30pm. Tickets £13.50 (adult), £6.50 (child); fivisit www.seetickets.com or call 0871 230 5538.