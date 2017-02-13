Award-winning comedy play is at Lyceum

West-End Olivier Award-winning box office hit The Play That Goes Wrong trips on to the Lyceum stage in Sheffield from February 13-18, as part of its first ever UK tour.

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does!

As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue!

A riot of highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, The Play That Goes Wrong is delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring.

Currently enjoying its third year in the West End, it started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance.

It has since played to an audience of over half a million and will receive its Broadway debut in April, with the original cast opening at the Lyceum Theatre in New York

ickets can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ box office in person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk and are priced from £17–£32. Concessions and group discounts are available.

Photo by Helen Murray