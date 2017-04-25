Bags of theatre fun in Derby this week at festival

Derby Theatre is hosting the East Midlands’ National Theatre Connections this week, a fantastic festival of theatre, new writing and workshops for young people

This is an exciting festival for young people, aged 11 – 25, on until Saturday, April 29, which celebrates and showcases youth talent across the UK.

Each year, the National Theatre commissions high profile and up-and-coming writers to create new plays for performance by young companies all over the country, and Derby Theatre is thrilled to be welcoming 12 talented young companies in the region to perform at the festival.

But that’s not all: throughout the day on the last day of the festival, Derby Theatre will become a vibrant artistic hub where young people will take over the building. On offer will be the chance for young people to see their peers perform, participate in a wide range of events and exciting workshops led by leading creative professionals – including: Festival Launch and Social Media, Lighting Design, Singing with West End star Hugh Maynard, Armed Stage Combat, Meet the Actor, Sean McKenzie and a The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time physical workshop with award-winning Frantic Assembly.

Also on offer will be drop-in activities which include pop-up performances, costume design, circus skills, puppet making, plus open mic sessions and interval music hosted by BabyPeople, all great opportunities to get involved in

with friends (and hopefully make new ones!).

National Theatre Connections is perfect for young people who have a passion for, and interest in, theatre, arts, writing and performance. Ideal for like-minded young people to share and enjoy together, the festival is open to all

and Derby Theatre looks forward to welcoming familiar and new young faces to the venue for this exciting annual event.

Groups from the region performing at the Festival this year include: Bilborough College, New College Nottingham, Chapter 4, Redhill Academy, Flying High, Shadow Syndicate, Creative Learning Stoke, Walton Acting Company, William Allitt School, Tiptoe and CAST Ensemble.

The plays being performed this year include: FOMO by Suhayla El-Bushra, Extremism by Anders Lustgarten, Musical Differences by Robin French, The School Film by Patrick Marber, The Monstrum by Kellie Smith, #YOLO by Matthew Bulgo and Zero for the Young Dudes! by Alistair McDowall.

National Theatre Connections Festival has once again been organised, and will be co-ordinated and led, by Derby Theatre’s Learning team and the Theatre’s DT Ambassadors group, a group of young people, aged 11 – 19 years.

The group meets monthly to discuss and take part in theatre-related workshops, as well as helping the theatre make important decisions about their work with young people.

Prices for National Theatre Connections Festival are:

Shows: £8 (£4 for 25 years and under)

Workshops: £4.50 each (£4 each if more than two are booked).

Please note that the workshop places are limited and are expected to be popular, so early booking is strongly advised.

For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk