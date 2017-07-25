Bumper comedy bill for Edinburgh Festival preview show

Six comedians are lining up for an Edinburgh Festival preview show in Derbyshire.

Expect gags galore from Patrick Monaghan, Ian D Montfort, Markus Birdman, Geoff Norcott, Big Howard Little Howard and Tony Cowards.

Their show takes place at Bar One, Derby, on July 30 and is presented by Funhouse Comedy Club.

Award-winner Patrick (pictured) gets the show off to a cracking start at 2pm. His credits include winning Best Newcomer at the Loaded LAFTA Awards and Forth Radio Best Stand-Up People’s Choice Award for his show Hug Me I Feel Good in 2012. He won the ITV1 series Show Me The Funny in 2011.

Spiritual medium Ian D. Montfort is the creation of Tom Binns and has appeared on his television sitcom Hospital People. Marcus Birdman has nine Edinburgh Festival shows under his belt and has performed at festivals in Australia and New Zealand. Geoff Norcott is one of the most in demand live comics and TV writers around. His credits include 8 out of 10 Cats, Live at the Apollo and The Sarah Millican Television Programme. Big Howard Little Howard’s new show for the Edinburgh Fringe is called Man and Boy. Its creator, Howard Read, has written for Horrible Histories and Little Howard’s Comedy Round Up. Tony Cowards is the master of the one-liner and has supported Billy Pearce on tour.