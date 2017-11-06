Bumper spring season in store at Derby Theatre

There’s so much to enjoy in Derby Theatre’s spring season.

The popular city centre venue will produce and present a classic comic two-hander, play host to top quality touring productions, a wealth of fabulous family shows, a Youth Theatre double bill, a national festival for young people, an exciting and eclectic season of cutting edge and thrilling Studio shows and some great one nighters.

In addition to all that, it will provide a vast programme of events and opportunities for new and emerging artists...and, on top of all this, will once again offer lots of opportunities for people of all ages to get involved in the work they do.

From March 2-24, Derby Theatre’s big production for the spring will be Jim Cartwright’s brilliant comic two-hander, TWO.

A bickering husband and wife, and the dozen regulars who pass through their pub in an evening, are played by two actors. As a range of colourful characters pull up a stool, the rich tapestry of their interconnecting lives is revealed.

Multi-award winning playwright Jim Cartwright has written extensively for stage, television and radio, and amongst many fantastic press quotes describing TWO, The Times described it as “The writing is brilliantly, surrealistically and

comically poetic”.

Starring in TWO will be Sean McKenzie and Jo Mousley. Sean, who lives in Derbyshire, has a wealth of theatre and TV credits to his name including, most recently, the National Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog

in the Night Time in the West End; the UK, Ireland and South Africa tour of the multi award-winning War Horse; The Magistrate starring John Lithgow for the National Theatre; and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and the world premiere of Goth Weekend for the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough.

For TV, Sean has appeared in Emmerdale, David Walliams’s Billionaire Boy, Downton Abbey and Shameless, to name but a few.

Jo also has a wonderful range of credits to her name including Brassed Off and Horrible Histories Horrible Christmas for Derby Theatre, The Twits for Leicester Curve, The Full Monty (No. 1 Tour) for David Pugh Ltd; Corrie! (No. 1 Tour) for Phil McIntyre; Blood and Chocolate for York Theatre Royal and Slung Low, and for TV: Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Top class touring productions for spring 2018 include From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads, a powerful and touching acclaimed sell-out production which tells the tale of a young David Bowie obsessive where music and magic realism collide in this darkly funny and moving tour-de-force solo show; Private Lives, Noel Coward’s most popular and enduring stage comedy full a sparkling comedy, razor-sharp wit and quick fire dialogue presented by London Classic Theatre; Gecko, the award-winning and internationally acclaimed physical theatre company, with their extraordinary performance of The Wedding which combines movement, imagery and provocative narratives in the

company’s exhilarating trademark style; the multi award-winning smash-hit comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, described as Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off.

For young people in the spring, Derby Theatre is thrilled to once again be the East Midlands’ host to National Theatre Connections, an annual festival of new writing, performance, workshops plus much more for ages 11-plus. As part of the Festival, Derby Youth Theatre (years 10-13) will also perform Blank by Alice Birch.

In the Studio, Derby Youth Theatre (years 4-6) will present, and bring to life, two imaginative stories where audiences can expect thrilling adventures, imaginative characters and surprising plot twists.

Family theatre and fun for the spring includes: Milkshake! Live – The Magic Story Book, a fun-packed show for ages three-plus, starring Milkshake! favourites Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam plus many more; The Boy Who Climbed Into

The Moon by Theatre Alibi, a warm and very funny story full of big ideas and sky-high courage featuring original live music and puppetry perfect for ages 6+.

One-nighter highlights for next season includes evenings with: Michael Portillo – Life: A Game of Two Halves, An Audience with Martin Kemp, Swinging at the Cotton Club, Lucy Worsley – Jane Austen at Home, An Evening with Pam Ayres and the National Dance Company Wales Terra Firma.

Comedy highlights for the spring include: Dane Baptiste – G.O.D. (Gold. Oil. Drugs.), award-winning John Robins: The Darkness of Robins, Some People v. Reginald D Hunter, Rob Rouse: Are You Sitting Comfortably?, Dave Spikey – Juggling on a

Motorbike and Count Arthur Strong is Alive and Unplugged.

For more information and to book your ticket, call the box office on 01332 593939 or book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk