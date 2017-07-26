Byrne heads for Derby Arena stand-up date

Award-winning comedian and writer Ed Byrne is set to perform at Derby Arena on Friday, April 20, 2018, as part of his latest UK stand-up tour.

In his latest tour entitled, Spoiler Alert, Ed takes the question of whether as a nation we are spoiled, turns it upside down and shakes it until the funny falls out.

His live work has built up legions of fans and he remains the observational stand-up to see and is not to be missed.

This tour has been hailed as ‘Comedy’s Holy Grail’ by the Sunday Times with the Sunday Telegraph remarking, “Byrne is at the top of his game”. The Observer commented Ed is “At the height of his powers…it’s no wonder this is selling out nightly” and The Herald said the show was “superior stand up from the nerd next door”.

Ed Byrne’s television credits are countless and include Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo, The One Show, Comic Relief Bake Off 2015 and The World’s Most Dangerous Roads. He was most recently seen on Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm suitable for ages 16-plus. Tickets are priced at £26 and will go on general sale with Derby LIVE on Friday, July 28, at 10am, maximum eight tickets per purchase.

Priority tickets are available to Derby LIVE customers on Thursday, July 27, at 10am. To be eligible for priority tickets, customers should sign up for a Derby LIVE web account at derbylive.co.uk by July 26. Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE Box Office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk