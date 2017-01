Showbiz legends Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball take the audience behind the scenes of a run-down theatre in comedy play The Dressing Room.

Written by Bobby Ball, the play combines sitcom with variety and comedy in a show suitable for family viewing.

Stu Francis and fellow comedian Johnnie Casson are among the cast members.

The Dressing Room will be staged at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, January 13, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £20. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk