Classic play Rita Sue and Bob Too is at Derby Theatre soon

An Out of Joint, Octagon Theatre Bolton and Royal Court production of Rita, Sue and Bob Too can be seen at Derby Theatre from November 21-25.

This is a chance to see the 1982 Andrea Dunbar play about two teenage friends who embark on an affair with a married man. Best friends Rita and Sue get a lift home from married Bob after babysitting his kids. When he takes the scenic route

and offers them a bit of fun, the three start a fling that each of them think they control.

Andrea Dunbar wrote her semi-autobiographical play when she was just 19. It’s an explosive portrait of girls facing an unpromising future, offered a taste of adult adventure.

Celebrated for its wickedly funny dialogue and startling insight, Rita will be played by Taj Atwal, who was widely acclaimed for her performance in East is East at Trafalgar Studios in the West End, and who starred as Rita in

Educating Rita for Hull Truck. She is also known from Stella on Sky, and Kay Mellors’ In The Club on BBC1. Atwal’s co-star from In The Club, Gemma Dobson, will make her professional stage debut as Sue.

The play is for those aged 14 and over (contains strong language, partial nudity, adult content and smoking).

Tickets are £15.50-£26.50, concessions available. For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: The Other Richard