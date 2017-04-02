Dagenham comes to Chesterfield in hit musical

You can head back to the 60s as Made in Dagenham is to be presented by Chesterfield College Performing Arts Company on April 4-5 at the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield.

Based on the 2010 BAFTA-nominated film, this rowdy, stirring, thoroughly British comedy musical centres around a group of female workers at Ford’s Dagenham plant who go on strike to fight inequality of pay for women.

With catchy tunes, a strong narrative and feisty female protagonists fleshing out a series of true events that reshaped workers’ rights in Britain, this show is sure to win the hearts of its audience.

See www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk for more details.