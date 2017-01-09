Derby LIVE shows prove a festive hit

Derby LIVE and Paul Holman Associates’ co-produced pantomime Cinderella and Captain Sprout and the Christmas Pirates, co-produced by Derby LIVE and Babbling Vagabonds, have been hit successes.

Many thousands of theatre goers enjoyed the all-star family pantomime Cinderella at Derby Arena and Captain Sprout and the Christmas Pirates at the Guildhall Theatre over the festive period.

More than 30,000 people went to see Cinderella, with its all-star cast starring Richard Blackwood from EastEnders as Buttons, Eilish O’Carroll from Mrs Brown’s Boys as the Fairy Godmother and Art Attack presenter Lloyd Warbey as Dandini. It was a highlight of the festive season for over 14,000 children who came to see Cinderella.

Almost a quarter of the visitors were from outside of the county, some coming as far as USA, Canada, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Captain Sprout and the Christmas Pirates, co-produced by Derby LIVE and Derbyshire-based Babbling Vagabonds, proved to be a hit with audiences. More than 5,000 theatregoers went to see performances of the fantastic Christmas show, including thousands of children.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Derby LIVE pantomime the classic love story of Beauty and the Beast. Derby LIVE invites the people of Derbyshire and beyond to be their guest for Christmas 2017, join an all-star cast at Derby Arena for a traditional family pantomime.

Beauty and the Beast will be onstage at Derby Arena from Tuesday, December 5, 2017, until Sunday, December 31 2017. Tickets, priced from £14.75 with concessions, group, school and family tickets available. Save £2 when you book before October 31, with other savings available.

Call the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800, pick your seats online at derbylive.co.uk, or book in person at the Assembly Rooms, Market Place, Derby.

Photo by Robert Day