Enjoy a 3D panto journey at Theatre Royal

Don’t miss out on the sparkling pantomime fun at the Theatre Royal Nottingham as Jack And The Beanstalk continues its run there.

Leading the cast are the legendary comedy-duo The Chuckle Brothers, Benidorm star Tony Maudsley, and The X Factor finalist Chico.

The Chuckle Brothers, who play Jack’s brothers Paul and Barry Trot, are known to generations of children for their popular prime-time children’s television show Chucklevision, of which more than 290 episodes were made.

The series proved to be so successful that in 2008 BAFTA presented Paul and Barry with an award for ‘services to British children’s television’. During the mid-nineties Paul and Barry also recorded three series of their own TV game show including a Christmas special, aptly titled To Me, To You after the brothers’ legendary catchphrase.

Most recently Paul and Barry have toured the UK in their own shows including The Chuckles of Oz, The Ghostly Shadows, The Pirates of the River Rother 2 and A 2014 Space Oddity. Ever in demand the boys are often seen on TV programmes, including in recent years as contestants on Celebrity Coach Trip and Pointless and are often seen in nightclubs across the country following the success of To Me, To You (Bruv), a charity single released with Tinchy Stryder!

Tony Maudsley, making his debut as a panto dame in Nottingham this year, is taking a break from the Benidorm hairdressing salon. Tony has been a series regular in the award-winning comedy series since 2011. With previous nominations of Best Actor and Best Newcomer by the Royal Television Society, Tony has also been seen in Sky Living’s The Spa and ITV’s Northern Lights. Earlier this year Tony starred in the musical Hairspray as Edna Turnblad.

In the title role of Jack Trot is The X Factor’s Chico, who became a household name as a finalist on the show’s second series. Not content with knocking Madonna off the top of the UK chart with his hit Chico Time he swapped singing for skating and captivated the nation with his spectacular routines and reached the final of ITV1’s Dancing on Ice.

Since then, he has appeared on numerous television shows and in several pantomimes, winning rave reviews for his performances.

Jack and the Beanstalk also features a sensational 3D journey which will see the audience accompany Jack deep into the Giant’s castle in cloudland!

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at the Theatre Royal Nottingham until Sunday, January 15. Tickets are priced from £17- £34.50 are available from www.trch.co.uk or on 0115 989 5555.