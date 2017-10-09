Gatepost to tackle Avenue Q at Guildhall Theatre

Heanor-based Gatepost Theatre Company return to Derby’s Guildhall Theatre later this month with their latest show, the entertaining and outrageous Avenue Q.

It can be seen there from October 17-22.

Filled with gut-busting humour and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is a truly unique show that has quickly become a favourite for audiences everywhere.

Tickets are priced at £13.50 with concessions available. The show is suitable for children aged 15 years and over.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.