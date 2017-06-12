Get ready to take your seats at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre is launching Name a Seat, a campaign which provides audience members with the opportunity to support their local theatre through naming a seat after themselves or someone special in their life.

Do you have an anniversary coming up, or a landmark birthday? Or would you like to remember someone special?

Name a Seat at Derby Theatre is a wonderful way to celebrate a special occasion, or remember someone who has enjoyed the experience of live performance, whilst supporting the work of Derby Theatre.

For £300, you can have a special bespoke message engraved on a plaque and attached to a plush red seat of your choice in the main auditorium at Derby Theatre. The theatre will celebrate your support by offering you a backstage tour for

you, your family and friends and you will also be given the opportunity to capture the moment by taking a photograph sat in your very own seat.

For every £1 of your support, Arts Council England will match it by £1. You could also Gift Aid your donation, so £300 of support will actually be worth £675 to Derby Theatre, with every penny going towards the valuable work of the theatre.

Rachael Thomas, executive director at Derby Theatre, said: “Naming a seat can be a very special gift for someone, or a fitting tribute to an important person in your life. Through Name a Seat, you are helping to support Derby Theatre’s exciting programme of produced work and engagement with young people through providing them with the best facilities and training. This is a fitting way to celebrate your contribution for a nationally renowned and unique learning theatre. Any donation we receive is matched by Arts Council England Catalyst Evolve funding, pound for pound. You can also Gift Aid it and it will be worth an extra 25 per cent to the theatre.”

Select your seat, decide on what you’d like to say and Derby Theatre will do the rest. You can buy a pair of seats next to each other for a reduced price, but both seats must be purchased at the same time.

To find out more visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk/nameaseat or contact Paul Challacombe at p.challacombe@derby.ac.uk or 01332 593924.

Photo credit: Chris Seddon