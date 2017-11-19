High Tor Players perform Ayckbourn classic in Bakewell

High Tor Players will perform Alan Ayckbourn’s Absent Friends at Bakewell Town Hall on Friday, November 24.

Ayckbourn’s comic mastery is there for all to see in the acclaimed Absent Friends.

Colin must be comforted in his grief over the death of his fiancee so his friends, who never met the girl, arrange a tea party for him.

Understandably they are on edge wondering what to say, but there is more to their unease: Diane and Paul, John and Evelyn, and Marge are all kept together by a mixture of business and cross marital emotional ties.

How will all this pan out?

The performance starts at 7.30pm (doors at 7pm) Tickets are £8. The performance is in the Assembly Room Theatre, Bakewell Town Hall. Call 01629 810152.