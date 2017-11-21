Interview: Buxton Opea House panto star Jessica Revell

Jessica Revell is one of the stars of the eagerly-awaited panto production Sleeping Beauty, coming soon to Buxton Opera House.

The family show runs from December 9-31. Read on for more from Jessica, who appears as Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty and is best known for playing Elektra in two popular BBC children’s drama series: Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground. This Christmas she will briefly return as Elektra in an episode of The Dumping Ground.

How did you approach the role of Princess Aurora?

When people talk about fairy-tale princesses they often assume they’re not strong or independent. I don’t see Aurora simply as a “pretty princess”: I’m playing her as someone with backbone; someone that young girls can look up to.

Tell us a little about Elektra’s character and how it developed over the two different shows you have appeared in.

When Elektra first turned up in Tracy Beaker Returns aged 14 or 15, she’d already lived in several different children’s homes. No-one knew much about her, but she had blue hair and an attitude, and she showed the others right away that she wanted to be top dog. When more about her past life emerged, we discovered that she came from a privileged background, but her parents had put her into care because she was so disruptive.

Elektra is a young adult when she comes back to see her old housemates at the care home in the forthcoming episode. Why does she decide to return and what happens?

I can’t tell you much before the episode airs, but I believe she comes back because the children in the home were the closest thing she had to family. Elektra was never very affectionate but I believe she truly learned to love her housemates.

Did you have any contact with real-life children in care while you were making Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground?

I never had the opportunity to meet anyone in care while I was doing the show, but the storylines left a strong impression on me. It’s made me realise that there are children out there who need help. I think when the time comes and I’m ready to have my own children, I’ll definitely consider fostering.

What kind of child were you?

I loved singing, dancing and performing.

And did you enjoy watching pantomime when you were small?

My family lived in France for much of my childhood, and they don’t have pantomimes there. But I asked my mum if I’d ever been taken to a panto and she told me that I did actually see one when I was very young.

You don’t remember it?

No, but that’s probably just as well. Mum tells me they invited me up on stage and asked me what presents I’d had for Christmas, but I refused to say a word!

And now you’re appearing in a pantomime!

Yes, now I’m in one, and thankfully I’m loving every minute!

