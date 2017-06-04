INTERVIEW: Former Corrie star Andrew Lancel talks about his forthcoming appearance at Derby Theatre

Actor Andrew Lancel is best known for his TV appearances in the likes of Coronation Street and The Bill, plus recent stage successes in Twelve Angry Men, The Sound Of Music and The Damned United.

He will be starring in Ruth Rendell’s A Judgement In Stone, at Derby Theatre from June 12-17, and here gives us an insight into what audiences can expect from this thrilling production.

How did you get involved with the play and what attracted you to it?

Working with Roy Marsden and Bill Kenwright again. Also, it’s a whole new genre for me and the first time I have played a copper since The Bill.

You’ve worked with Bill Kenwright before on a couple of shows, nice to be part of one of his productions again?

Very. It’s my fourth in 3 years. I love the company and they put on things people want to see.

A Judgement in Stone is widely considered to be Ruth Rendell’s greatest work – why do you think that is?

It’s a real statement on our class system. A fascinating story, sad, shocking and real.

Had you read the book before you were cast in the show – what did you love about the story?

No. The horror at the centre of the crime in such a class divide.

How different is it being on stage as opposed to in front of the cameras?

Huge difference, it’s chalk and cheese. The discipline is hugely different. I just want to get on with it, I know my lines now. So come on – let’s get the curtain up!

But I’m learning that more and more, I’m learning the process a lot more, which I’m growing to love and when you’ve got someone like (director) Roy Marsden up front, it makes a huge difference. His experience is so vast, you have to listen and take it on board. You don’t always have to agree, but having a captain like that at the helm makes it enjoyable. It’s all about the part for me. I’ve had a nice long run with really good, usually intense characters, none

more so than Epstein and Juror 3 in Twelve Angry Men. I’m very fortunate, whether it’s stage or telly or radio or singing, or whatever it is, as long as it’s interesting.

Did you know or have you worked with any of the other cast members before?

Roy Marsden and Bill Kenwright. Also Ben Nealon, as I did Soldier Soldier in 1996.

This production has been on the road since January - what are the nicest things about being on the road?

Keeping it fresh. Great venues and seeing the country.

Finally, without giving too much away, why should audiences come and see A Judgement in Stone?

It’s a ‘Why Done It?’ and ‘Who Done It?’.

Call the box office for tickets on 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Mark Yeoman