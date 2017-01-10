Jazz aces at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre

Jazz fans are in for a real treat when Barnes, O’Higgins & The Sax Section appear at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Friday, January 13.

Alan Barnes and Dave O’Higgins are household names on the UK jazz scene.

They first played together in the Pizza Express Modern Jazz Sextet which played weekly for over ten years in the late 1980s.

They were both keen to collaborate again and pool their considerable writing and arranging skills to create a unique repertoire for five saxes and rhythm section.

The material spans a large chunk of the history of jazz from early Ellington to original compositions. A deep sense of swing and melodic accessibility are key to the band’s irresistibility, along with an inimitable presentation style.

Barnes/O’Higgins & the Sax Section will perform from 8pm. Tickets are priced at £16 and can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk