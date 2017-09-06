Kathy lets you in on a few secrets in her debut liv show

Kathy Lette’s Girls’ Night Out can be seen at Derby Theatre for one night only on Sunday, September 17, from 8pm.

Australian born author, screenwriter, journalist, party girl and all-roundbonne vivant, Kathy Lette hits the road this autumn, with her debut live show Girls’ Night Out.

Best known for her many novels including How To Kill Your Husband: And Other Handy Household Hints, Foetal Attraction and Nip‘n’Tuck, Kathy’s decided it’s time to take centre stage for an evening with her, to share intimate details of her varied and multi coloured personal, social and professional lives.

Girls’ Night Out is a psychological striptease taking us from Puberty Blues to Menopause Blues, with tales of love, lust, men, marriage, pregnancy, childbirth, mastitis, sexist bosses, teenage-daughter-wrangling, ageing, toy boys,

making the Queen laugh, hiding Julian Assange in her attic, and Close Encounters of the George Clooney Kind, en route.

Kathy also talks poignantly about the trials, tribulations and hilarity of raising a child on the autistic spectrum.

So, grab your girlfriends and come along. Wit, warmth and full frontal frankness are guaranteed. (Men, attend at your own risqué!)

Tickets to see Kathy Lette at Derby Theatre are £16.50. For more information and to book call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Neil Cooper