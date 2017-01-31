REVIEW: A beauty of a panto in New Mills

Once again I was invited to New Mills Art Theatre to review their annual pantomime this year - Beauty and the Beast, writes Adrian Leggett.

Yet again I wasn’t disappointed, quite the contrary.

Performing on stage was the largest cast to date, showing off wonderful choreography and great direction - 14 principals, 20 chorus and three troupes of dancers filled the stage in colourful costumes throughout the evening.

There were sections that needed tightening up as is with first night nerves, but it didn’t take away from the enjoyment of the evening and the audience definitely had a great time.

From the moment the curtain went up the audience were involved, as they should in pantomime, booing the wicked witch and cheering the good fairy.

All 14 principals gave a fine performance and made sure the show moved along telling the story with great humour and audience involvement, some for adults some for children.

This show is what pantomime is all about. I don’t think there was a member of the audience who wasn’t enjoying themselves, this was a true team effort from everyone involved; costumes, sound, lighting, stage crew, choreography, musical and theatrical direction. I am not going to single anyone out for praise as they all deserve compliments – working so well with each other.

All I will say is - if you want a great night out with the family, Beauty and the Beast is well worth a visit. My only note to the cast is carry on enjoying yourselves, let go and have a great time on that stage, your energy is infectious, let it carry through the proscenium arch to the audience. As I said, this is how pantomime should be. Well done.

n Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for under 16s. Booking fees may apply. Remaining performances are on February 3 (7.15pm) and February 4 (2.15pm and 7.15pm).

New Mills Art Theatre is based on Jodrell Street. See http://www.arttheatre.co.uk/friends-panto/ for more.