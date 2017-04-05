See Sid’s Show as CBeebies star comes to Guildhall

Join Sid Sloane from CBeebies in Sid’s Show at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on April 10.

This will be an exciting and colourful underwater adventure bubbling over with sea creatures, songs, stalagmites, stalactites and wave after wave of educational interaction.

The audience will follow Sid into a fish tank to discover what a mermaid is doing with Sid’s TV remote control, who has her pearls and whether Sid can make friends with a dangerous shark! Sid’s Show is an interactive experience crammed with games, songs, poems and magic that the whole family will enjoy.

Tickets are priced at £13 for adults and £11 for under 16s.

Call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk