Shakespeare double-bill in the open air with Oddsocks

There is quality outdoor entertainment at Markeaton Park in Derby over the next few weeks with local favourites Oddsocks Productions bringing with them a double-bill of family-friendly Shakespeare.

Romeo and Juliet will take to the stage from Wednesday, June 14 to Friday, June 16, and they will continue to impose a hearty dose of inimitable comedy six weeks later as they return with Macbeth, from Wednesday July 26 to Thursday, July 27.

In their new production for 2017, Oddsocks will be breathing new life into Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet by giving it a musical Mods and Rockers twist. Retelling the trials and tribulations of two star-crossed lovers to a soundtrack of foot-tapping and well-loved anthems, theatregoers can expect to be thoroughly entertained by this twist on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy.

Following on from its successful tour in 2016, last year’s production of Macbeth will be making a comeback this season.

Promising to once again be nothing short of Oddsocks’ usual mayhem and anarchy, Shakespeare’s dramatic story of ambition turned bad is brought vividly to life in this hilarious Steampunk musical adaptation. Alongside a soundtrack of hit songs this classic tale with a twist will once again portray Oddsocks’ passion for performing Shakespeare with energy and silliness.

Both shows will be performed at Markeaton Park Craft Village, suitable for families with children aged seven-plus. Tickets are priced at £17.25 with concessions available.

For more details, you can call 01332 255800, or go online at www.derbylive.co.uk