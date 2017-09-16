Shirley Valentine brings Jodie Prenger to Derbyshire

Jodie Prenger is heading for Chesterfield to star in Willy Russell’s much-loved creation Shirley Valentine.

She plays a Liverpudlian housewife who leaves behind a life of domestic drudgery for a journey of self-discovery in Greece.

Shirley Valentines will be staged at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from September 25 to 30. Best known for winning the role of Nancy in the West End production of Oliver! through the television series I’d Do Anything, Jodie has gone on to forge a successful career in musical theatre. She has toured in Tell Me On A Sunday, played the title role in Calamity Jane and was cast as Lady of the Lake in Spamalot. Jodie’s stage credits include One Man, Two Guvnors both in the West End and on tour. Performances of Shirley Valentine start at 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesday at 2pm and Saturday at 3pm. Tickets from £20.50.

To book, contact www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk Photo by Manuel Harlan