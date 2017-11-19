Thomas hits the road to make his Mark in Buxton

Comedian Mark Thomas is back on the road with his new stand-up presentation, titled A Show That Bets On The Future.

You can see him in action at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on December 5.

Few could have anticipated the events of 2016, and even fewer seem to know where they will lead us or where we are going. But fear not!

Mark Thomas sets out to discover what the future has in store for us by collecting and examining his own predictions and those of his audiences before literally taking a gamble on their outcome.

By making futurologists of us all, he will create a fantastical, hilarious and possibly accurate vision of the world. And maybe even make a few quid on the side.

Having only just concluded his award-winning trilogy of personal, one-man shows in sell-out national tours, Mark leaps straight back into his mischievous best as he returns to the road this autumn with yet another brand new escapade.

With sell-out shows, non-stop awards, the highest critical acclaim, his own TV and radio shows, numerous documentaries, published books, Guinness World Records, influencing changes in the law, creating manifestos and exposing arms trade dealers, it’s no wonder that Mark is one of the UK’s most recognised performers and influential activists.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01298 72190.

Photo by Jane Hobson