Tickets to go on sale this week for Millican’s Derby Arena date

Award-winning comedian and writer Sarah Millican is set to perform at Derby Arena on Sunday, July 1, 2018, as part of her latest UK stand-up tour.

Sarah Millican isn’t a control freak, she’s a control enthusiast. She even controls her own insults, see? Do you arrange the nights out? Are you in charge of passports on holiday? Then so are you!

Whether you’re sorting the tickets for this show or turning up when you’re told to, welcome. You’ll learn about Rescue Men, what can happen at a bra fitting, the benefits of casserole, plus tips on how to talk to shop assistants and the correct way to eat a biscuit.

Frank, funny and unapologetically filthy.

Her fifth tour, Control Enthusiast, will mark ten years since Sarah established herself as one of the leading lights of the British comedy scene by winning the Best Newcomer Award at the 2008 Edinburgh Fringe.

In the subsequent years, Sarah has gone on to host three series of her critically acclaimed BBC2 series The Sarah Millican Television Programme, for which she received two BAFTA nominations and has become a familiar face on primetime shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo and The Royal Variety Performance.

In October 2017 she will release her first book, How To Be Champion, which is part autobiography, part self-help, part confession, part celebration of being a common-or-garden woman. She has recently launched the Standard Issue podcast, a smart, funny magazine-style show made for women by women.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm suitable for ages 16-plus. Tickets are priced from £29.50 and will go on sale with Derby LIVE on Friday, June 30 at 10am, maximum eight tickets per purchase.

Priority tickets are available to Derby LIVE customers on Thursday, June 29 at 10am. To be eligible for priority tickets, customers should sign up for a Derby LIVE web account at derbylive.co.uk by June 28. Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE Box Office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk