Tony’s back to lay down the law in his new comedy show

Multi award-winning comedian Tony Law is back on the road with the inimitable surreal comedy-art that has made him one of the most celebrated live performers in the UK.

His new show Tony Law: A Law Undo His-elf What Welcome, at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on Friday, March 24, from 8pm, is “closer than ever to nonsense nirvana” says Tony, a three-time Chortle Award winner.

“Without a hint of a joke, this powerful show has achieved a sort of comedy which aims at making no sense at all and yet, and yet, and yet means everything.”

“This show is a code.” continues Law. “The words are all jumbled up but when you put them in the right order the wormhole opens up. Nothing is the same anymore. You can’t call this comedy. This isn’t comedy… It’s something else... It’s ...OTHER.”

Tony Law is an Amused Moose Best Show winner and Fosters Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee.

His extensive TV credits include: Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One), Celebrity Squares (ITV), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC Two), Heading Out (BBC Two), The Culture Show (BBC Two), Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe (BBC Two) and many more.

For award-winning ramblings from Tony Law, A Law undo His-elf What Welcome, get yourself a ticket to his show. Tickets are priced at £16 and discounts are available. Call the box office on 01298 72190.