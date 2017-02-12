Top Walliams book hits stage in Buxton

Birmingham Stage Company, the acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories, George’s Marvellous Medicine and Tom’s Midnight Garden, are bringing their world premiere of David Walliams’s Gangsta Granny to Buxton Opera House from April 12-16.

The drama unfolds as Friday night draws close and poor Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny. There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be sooooooooo boring!

But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

Walliams, who is one of the judges on the popular Britain’s Got Talent TV show and creator of the ground-breaking comedy series, Little Britain and Big School, is now the best-selling author for children in the country.

David began his publishing career at Harper Collins in early 2008 with his debut novel The Boy in the Dress. Then, after writing two other popular stories, in 2011 he published Gangsta Granny, which was shortlisted for both The Red House Children’s Book Award and for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize.

At Christmas 2013 a TV version of Gangsta Granny was shown on BBC One with an all-star cast including David Walliams himself. Gangsta Granny went straight to number one in the children’s book charts and his books have been translated into no fewer than 30 languages.

David Walliams said at the first night of Gangsta Granny from the stage at Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre: “What a fantastic show! Superb! And so much better than the book!”.

Gangsta Granny is a must for all families as the show will be enjoyed by everyone from 5 to 105! Its both laugh out loud funny with some brilliant comic scenes but also has some very moving and truthful things to say about family relationships.

Tickets are priced from £18 to £20 and discounts are available. To buy tickets call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Photo by Mark Douet