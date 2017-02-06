Transitions to dance their way into Buxton venue

Transitions Dance Company will return to Buxton Opera House in March with a brand new triple bill.

Freshly commissioned, the contemporary works have been choreographed by leading choreographers Cristian Duarte, Oded Ronen and Charles Linehan.

Performed by 12 superb dancers, this surprising, intriguing and captivating performance combines quirky dance theatre with bold physical movement for an engaging and enjoyable night out.

Set to an arrhythmic electronic score by composer Tom Monteiro, Duarte’s humorous, bizarre and off-centre piece invites the dancers to plunder their physical and conceptual memory banks.

Oded Ronen’s Kintsugi is a dance that is tender, vulnerable, dynamic and complex, inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi. Whilst Charles Linehan’s dance and drone technology collide in his work, offering an elegant bird’s eye view on the choreography.

Transitions Dance Company will be at Buxton Opera House on Thursday, March 30, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £16 and discounts are available. To buy tickets, call the box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxotnoperahouse.org.uk