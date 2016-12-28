What’s On guide

December 29

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, pantomime starring Lucy Dixon (Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks) and James Holmes (Miranda) at Buxton Opera House at 1.30pm and 5.30pm. Tickets from £15.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield City Hall at 2pm and 6.15pm. Tickets from £12.32. Contact 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Aladdin, pantomime starring Lee Brennan (911) and Liz McClarnon (Atomic Kitten and Celebrity Masterchef winner) at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets from £13. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

December 30

Aladdin at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets from £13. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield City Hall at 2pm and 6.15pm. Tickets from £12.32. Contact 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

December 31

Aladdin at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 10.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets from £13. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Disco at The 19th Hole, Buxton. from 7.30pm. Over 18s only. Free entry.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Buxton Opera House at 1pm. Tickets from £15.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

The New Year’s Ball at Shefffield City Hall’s ballroom at 1.30pm. Tickets £6.04. Contact 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield City Hall at 2pm and 6.15pm. Tickets from £12.32. Contact 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

New Year’s Eve Gala Concert at Buxton Opera House at 9.30pm. Tickets £21-£40. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

January 1

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Buxton Opera House at 2.30pm. Tickets from £15.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

January 2

Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield City Hall at 2pm and 6.15pm. Tickets from £12.32. Contact 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Aladdin at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from £13. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

January 3

Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield City Hall at 2pm and 6.15pm. Tickets from £12.32. Contact 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Aladdin at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from £13. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

January 4

Lunchtime choir at Sheffield City Hall at 12.30pm. Tickets £5.60 or book five sessions for £22.40. Contact 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield City Hall at 2pm and 6.15pm. Tickets from £12.32. Contact 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk