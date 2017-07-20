Winding Wheel date for star performer Zerdin

America’s Got Talent 2015 winner, the British ventriloquist and comedian Paul Zerdin, is returning to the UK in the autumn with a 45-date tour of All Mouth.

The tour will bring him to Chestefield’s Winding Wheel on October 1.

This brand new tour will see Zerdin’s critically lauded act grace venues across the UK, finishing up with a three-night residency at London’s Leicester Square Theatre.

Book now and secure your seat to see Paul Zerdin’s hilarious, award-winning and redefining comedy and puppetry work. He will be aided and abetted by his band of sharp-tongued sidekicks, the precocious Baby, cantankerous OAP Albert, cheeky pre-teen Sam, and this time two brand new characters.

2016 was an extremely busy year for the acclaimed performer on both sides of the Atlantic. The comedian ended the year as part of a star-studded line up as Buttons in Cinderella, the London Palladium’s first pantomime in 30 years and a performance that saw high praise for Zerdin from the Radio Times, the Daily Mail, The Guardian and The Stage.

When asked about his thoughts on returning to the UK for an autumn 2017 tour, Zerdin beamed: “2016 was such an exciting year for me and the boys – performing in Las Vegas and at venues like the London Palladium really is every entertainer’s dream. I cannot wait to get back to UK theatres later this year with Albert, Sam and Baby, who are set to be grumpier, bolder and more boisterous than ever. Hope to see you there!”

Zerdin is arguably the UK’s number one ventriloquist and made his TV debut in 1993 as the host of GMTV’s Rise and Shine. He then went on to win ITV’s The Big Big Talent Show, hosted by Jonathan Ross.

Since then he has appeared on countless TV shows. Winning Series 10 of America’s Got Talent in September 2015, Zerdin and his sidekicks soon went viral on YouTube, receiving millions of views from around the world.

For ticket details, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk