Thriller of a summer play season

Francis Durbridge’s thriller House Guest is the second offering in Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre’s debut summer play season.

Robert and Sheila learn that their son has been kidnapped - not for ransom but to force them to allow one of the kidnappers to remain in their house. Two other men, supposedly police officers, arrive and reveal that one of the kidnappers has been murdered. Soon, however, it is clear that these two are far from what they seem. This highly exciting thriller was first seen at the West End Savoy Theatre in 1982 with Gerald Harper and Susan Hampshire.

Catch it at the Pomegranate Theatre from August 22 to 26.

