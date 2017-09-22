Tickets up for grabs to see Sixties stars

The Sensational 60s Experience is back for 2017, packed full of hits and star names.

Mike Pender, Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes and The New Amen Corner will perform at Buxton Opera House on November 21 - and we have a pair of tickets up for grabs.

Between them they were responsible for hits such as Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Storm In A Tea Cup and Bend Me Shape Me plus more.

Tickets are available on 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

But to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer the following question: Who had a hit with I’m Into Something Good?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and phone number, marking 60s in status bar, to gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk by noon on October 9 at the latest. See this website for competition rules.