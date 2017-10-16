Top award for Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre has been rewarded for outstanding achievement at the annual UK Theatre Awards.

The theatre was presented with the Clothworkers’ Theatre Award at a ceremony in the Guildhall, London, on Sunday, October 15.

The award comes with a financial contribution of £150,000. Derby Theatre will put this put towards a learning and participation

programme: Our Place, which invites the community into the heart of a production through a large-scale show based on an adaptation of a children’s novel.

Sarah Brigham, artistic director and chief executive of Derby Theatre, said: “We are thrilled to have been given the Clothworkers’ Award to support our production of excellent theatre whichconnects the community to the very best artists, theatre makers and practitioners.

“Derby Theatre has an increasing reputation for making excellent theatre, innovative participatory programmes, and for reaching audiences and

artists from all backgrounds; and this award will help us to further develop that mission. A mid-scale production

and an urban touring network will be developed, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Derby Theatre to make this our most exciting venture yet.”