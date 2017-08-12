Top tips for budding horror writers

Have your say

Learn how to write and sell a script from leading members of the UK horror industry.

Joe Ahearne, Jason Arnopp, Cat Davies, Stephen Volk, Stephen Gallagher, Simeon Halligan, Jennifer Handorf and James Moran are among the speakers at Highlighting Horror: Scriptwriting Day in QUAD, Derby.

There will be interviews, panel discussions and frightening short film screenings.

Tickets £35. Contact 01332 290 606 or www.derbyquad.co.uk