TV star in classic thriller on Derbyshire stage

John Lyons, from television’s A Touch of Frost, is the star name in a stage version of Dial M For Murder.

He is cast as a police inspector in the play which has been adapted from Frederick Knott’s story.

The touring production marks a return to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre for John who was last seen there in Father Brown.

Dial M For Murder will be presented by Tabs Productions at the Pomegranate from September 7 to 9.

The action focuses on an ex-tennis pro who believes his wealthy wife is having an affair with a crime writer.

Driven by revenge and greedy for her substantial wealth, the husband embarks on a plot to commit the perfect murder.

But even the best laid plans can go wrong.

This gripping noir thriller, famously brought to the big screen by Alfred Hitchcock, transforms the ‘whodunnit’ into the ‘will they get away with it?’ Is it possible to commit the perfect crime, or will justice always prevail?

Dial M For Murder will be staged at the Pomegranate at 7.30pm and there will be a Friday matinee at 2pm and a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

Tickets £20, £19 (concessions), £17 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Photo by Simon Cooper