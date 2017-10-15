Two must-see shows for opera lovers

English Touring Opera presents a striking season of baroque opera at Buxton Opera House this weekend.

There will be a golden opportunity on Friday, October 20, to see the first performance in the UK of the 1744 version of Dardanus by Rameau. The production will be sung in French with English surtitles and begins at 7.30pm.

A complete new staging of Handel’s Giulio Cesare will be presented in two parts on Saturday, October 21, at 4pm and 8pm.

Tickets £28-£37. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk