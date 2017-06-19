Ulti-mutt day out for families

Bring your family and four-legged friend along to a great day out at Bakewell Showground this weekend.

Dogs Unleashed on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, offers doggy swim pools with puppy swimming lessons, jumping competitions and underwater diving competitions.

There will pre entered agility, flyball, simulated coursing and lurcher and terrier competitions and a gun dog village where the Derwent Valley Gundog Display Team will be running three very different scurries aimed at every level and ability of dog.

The event supports many local charities and the ever popular fun dog show is run by and in aid of the Ashbourne Animal Welfare. The Fun Dog Show is always extremely popular and in the last two years the team at Ashbourne Animal Welfare have had to split each class in to two different rings to be able to get through the amount of entries.

A large part of the event is aimed at educating people on responsible dog ownership. There will be top behaviourists on site along with vets and nutritionist all available to give free advice and information.

Advanced adult tickets are £5 and all-day parking is £2. For further details, visit www.dogsunleashed.co.uk