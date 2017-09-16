VIDEO: Barbara Dickson ‘thrilled’ to be returning to Buxton

Multi-million selling recording artist Barbara Dickson is returning to Buxton to perform her songs at an intimate level.

Accompanied by pianist Nick Holland, she will be entertaining fans at the Pavilion Arts Centre on September 25.

The pair let the words and melodies take ‘centre stage’ as they perform a range of material drawing on Barbara’s folk roots, contemporary greats, and some of her classic hits. Barbara said: I’m thrilled to be returning to Buxton, it’s a place I’ve played many times over the years and I always find a very receptive audience there.” Emerging from the folk scene of the late Sixties, Barbara has gone on to mainstream chart success with hits including Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, Caravan and the million-selling number one hit I Know Him So Well.

She has earned six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums.

Tickets for Barbara’s show cost £29. To book, call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk