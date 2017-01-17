Video: Folk star Tom Paxton plays in Derbyshire

Legendary musiciain Tom Paxton will perform in Buxton this week, with special guests Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer.

Tom has had a music career spanning more than 50 years. The five decades have seen the recording of many enduring songs, and thousands of live performances around the world, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2009.

Celebrated amongst his peers and audiences alike, he is one of the most highly regarded, loved, and best known folk singer/songwriters of his generation.

His timeless classics include The Last Thing On My Mind, Bottle Of Wine, and Ramblin’ Boy, which he portrayed through his songs. His song lyrics echo his famously generous nature, a true desire for justice, and his wish to bring people together.

Cathy Fink is one of the best clawhammer banjo players. In 1980 she became the first woman to win the West Virginia State Old Time Banjo contest, an honour she earned three times.

Marcy Marxer is a multiple Grammy winning musician who plays guitar, mandolin and ukelele.

Cathy and Marcy have played as a folk duo for 20 years.

Tickets for An Evening with Tom Paxton at Buxton Opera House on Friday, January 20 cost £30.50. To book, contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk