VIDEO: Hear Olympic ski jumper Eddie The Eagle’s life story

As Britain’s first Olympic ski jumper, Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards became an overnight sensation.

He may have lost out on the medals at Calgary’s Winter Olympics in 1988 but he won a place in the nation’s hearts for his positive attitude which embodied the true spirit of the games.

Now, following the hit 2016 movie starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman and the subsequent renewed interest in his life, Eddie is touring UK theatres in Try Hard, his debut ‘audience with…’ style show.

The show comes to Buxton Opera House on June 11 where Eddie will talk through his incredible life journey including teaching himself ski-jumping and being shunned by the sporting establishment.

Eddie has undergone extensive surgery to rebuild his face and body following years of crashes as he set out to break world-records in stunt jumping and speed-skiing. He’ll touch on gaining a degree in law and how he became an unlikely pop star in Finland.

Tickets £17.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk