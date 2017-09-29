VIDEO: Oyster Band, Show of Hands and False Lights top Derby Folk Festival

Top names from the world of music will be flocking to the Derby Folk Festival.

The city’s Cathedral Quarter will host a string of concerts from October 6-8.

Top names include the ever-popular Oyster Band who have won five BBC Folk Awards, made 13 studio albums and toured 35 countries since 1978.

Show Of hands return to Derby after their recent sell-out show at The Royal Albert Hall.

Other top guests include False Lights, Coope, Boyes & Simpson, Bob Fox, Leveret, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman, Martin Simpson, Nancy Kerr and James Fagan to name just a few.

Dance displays are programmed throughout the city on Saturday and Sunday.

Festival patron John Tams, who put together the music for the West End production of War Horse, will introduce Bob Fox who will delight with The Songs from War Horse.

Other special events include the launch of Martin Simpson’s latest CD, the songs of the late great Jake Thackray with John Watterson, and the country’s best a cappella trio Coope, Boyes & Simpson who play their final gig on Saturday afternoon.

This eclectic mix of more than 200 singers will be hosted in various venues including the 1,000-seater, heated City Marquee on the Market Place, the Guildhall Theatre, The Old Bell and the Cathedral.

Tickets are available from the Derby Live box office, tel. 01332 255800, visit www.derbylive.co.uk or available in person at Derby Tourist Information, Market Place, Derby.