VIDEO PREVIEW: Disney On Ice is Passport To Adventure at Sheffield Fly DSA Arena

Disney On Ice presents Passport To Adventure at Sheffield Arena - November 15 to 19 - taking families on a fun-filled trip to some of the most memorable animated film destinations.

With Oscar-winning sing-a-long songs, everyone's favourite characters, including Mickey and Minnie, it promises to be another unforgettable show full of memories families will cherish.

This year's show takes audiences on a globetrotting tour of four Disney locations.

Families will be transported to the African Pride Lands with Simba, soar skywards with Peter Pan, Wendy and Tinker Bell to visit Neverland, before a voyage under the sea to Ariel’s kingdom and letting it go in a wintery wonderland with sisters Anna & Elsa, celebrating the number-one-animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen - including appearances from rugged mountain man Kristoff and everyone’s favourite huggable snowman Olaf, as they journey to discover that true love is the most magical power of all.

Mickey, Minnie Mouse and pals will also be there as they take audiences on a fun-filled tour of the imagination.

And it really is a fairy tale passport to adventure for Sheffield's own Carla Wood - she has travelled the globe skating for Disney On Ice for 13 years and appeared in thousands of shows.

She fell in love with Disney On Ice, as thousands of other children will, as a little girl watching from the edge of her seat at the arena in Sheffield.

Now she is looking forward to performing for her parents, family and friends back home where she has skated twice before in previous Disney On Ice shows.

Carla, aged 34, from Intake, said: "It really is the best job in the world. It's taken me been all around the world to many different countries, including South America, America, all over Europe, Australia, New Zealand.

"But it's always special to come home. I started skating when I was five and I used to go to Disney On Ice as a little girl with my family at the arena in Sheffield. I won medals skating and when I was old enough I sent a video to Disney who gave me a job. Work hard and dreams come true.

"I'm an ensemble skater so in lots of scenes. It's amazing, just to see the faces of the children and the adults, how much they enjoy it."

Families are being told to arrive early this year to join Nick and Judy, from Zootropolis, in a fun, energetic pre-show warm up routine called Fit to Dance - a new programme to inspire families to have fun and be active through storytelling and dance.

Fit To Dance is inspired by the wide range of Disney On Ice shows, featuring characters from films such as Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled and Toy Story.

It encourages children to create their own dance sequences based on the on-ice choreography. Full details for parents and schools at DisneyOnIce.co.uk/FitToDance

