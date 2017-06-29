VIDEO: Strictly Come Dancing star hits Chesterfield

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice is heading to Chesterfield next month as part of his UK tour.

The TV heartthrob is bringing his Il Ballo è Vita show to The Winding Wheel on Thursday, July 6.

l Ballo è Vita, which translates as Dance is Life in Italian, opened in April to rave reviews.

Fans have been flocking to theatres across the country and the show has already been hailed a big success, receiving standing ovations at every venue so far.

Directed and choreographed by BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing creative director Jason Gilkison, it also features Strictly troupe dancer Luba Mushtuk along with a cast of dancing professionals.

Among these is Australian Dianne Buswell, who was this month announced as one of three new Strictly professionals for the 15th series of the hit BBC One show, due to be screened in September.

Packed with fun, humour and the dance moves which made him a star, it tells a love story set in a Sicilian café bar. Giovanni thinks he has found love, but not everything is as easy as it first appears.

Audiences can look forward to a host of classic dances including the quickstep, samba, rumba, paso doble, Argentine tango, and Giovanni’s signature move, the jive.

In between his energetic and engaging dance performances, Giovanni also gives an insight into his life and experiences, entertaining audiences with hilarious tales and anecdotes.

“I’m really enjoying my first tour of the UK,” he said. “The title translates as ‘dance is life’ and this is very important to me as it really is very true.

“For me, dancing is my life and I am very lucky that I now have the chance to share my passion with audiences across the country.”

Sicily-born Giovanni rose to fame when he joined the hit BBC show in 2015 as dance partner to Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote. The pair went all the way to the grand final, and he returned for last year’s series with Laura Whitmore, getting as far as week seven.

He also holds a Guinness World Record after achieving 55 jive kicks and flicks in 30 seconds last December.

Tickets for the Chesterfield performance on July 6 are available to purchase now, with prices starting at £28.50.

To book or for further information, visit: www.ents24.com/chesterfield-events/the-winding-wheel/giovanni-pernice/1073817898