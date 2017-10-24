VIDEO: The Icicle Works to play in Derbyshire

Don’t miss a rare chance to see legendary rockers The Icicle Works performing live in Derbyshire. The band are playing at The Flowerpot, Derby, on October 28, one of only a handful of gigs throughout the UK. The Icicle Works rose to prominence with two major hits, Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream) and Love is a Wonderful Colour.

Comprising frontman Ian McNabb, bass player Chris Layhe and drummer Chris Sharrock, the Scousers from the neo-psychedelia movement racked up a handful of top 40 albums. Drummer Chris went on to enjoy great success playing in Oasis after The Icicle Works split in the late 80s.

Ian recorded one more album as The Icicle Works using session musicians.

He reactivated the band 15 years later and in 2011 The Icicle Works played several 30th anniversary gigs.

